Brown's final rushing line tells the tale of both limited opportunities due to game script and next to no running room against a talented Vikings front seven. The third-year back's rush attempts and rushing yardage totals were unsurprisingly season-low figures, and Brown could only very modestly make up for the shortfall with his work through the air. The Bengals will look for a reset in a Week 4 road matchup against the Broncos, but that presents as another extremely challenging matchup for Cincinnati's Jake Browning-led offense as a whole.