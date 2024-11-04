Fantasy Football
Chase Brown

Chase Brown News: Estimated as full participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Brown (rib) was listed as a full participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, Brown suffered a bruised rib in Sunday's win over the Raiders, but the running back's listed full participation a day later indicates that his availability for Thursday night's game against the Ravens is not in danger. With Zack Moss on track to miss time with a neck injury, Brown appears poised to maintain a heavy workload versus Baltimore and likely beyond, after logging a career-high 27 carries against Las Vegas.

Chase Brown
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
