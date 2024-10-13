Chase Brown News: Gets extra work in win

Brown rushed the ball 10 times for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Giants. He added two receptions on three targets for 11 yards.

Brown split work evenly with Zack Moss throughout the first half, and neither back was effective. However, Moss began the third quarter on the field and lost a fumble, leading to him being benched for the rest of the game. Brown remained unimpressive for the majority of the time with the backfield to himself, including coughing up the ball as Cincinnati was attempting to close out the win. He did manage to redeem himself with a game-clinching 30-yard scamper one play later, and things continue to point to Brown gaining a larger role in the backfield moving forward.