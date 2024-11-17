Chase Brown News: Goes for 143 yards on 27 touches

Brown carried the ball 22 times for 86 yards while catching five of seven targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Chargers.

Brown continues to be the bell cow for Cincinnati's backfield, surrendering no carries to fellow running backs while producing 143 yards on 27 total touches. The sophomore out of Illinois failed to extend a modest three-game touchdown streak, but it's hard to scoff at this kind of production from a player that was likely snagged off the wire early in the fantasy season. Brown will enter Cincinnati's bye week with 957 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns in as many games played (12) as his rookie season.