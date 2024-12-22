Fantasy Football
Chase Brown

Chase Brown News: Over 100 total yards in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Brown rushed 18 times for 91 yards and brought in all three targets for 18 yards in the Bengals' 24-6 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Brown was the only Bengals running back to log a carry and was typically efficient while also carrying out a modest role in the passing game. The standout second-year pro has at least 70 rushing yards in four of the last five games and multiple receptions in all but one game this season, affording him a very safe fantasy floor heading into a Week 17 home matchup against the Broncos on Saturday afternoon.

Chase Brown
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
