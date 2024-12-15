Chase Brown News: Rushing and receiving TD in Week 15

Brown rushed 25 times for 97 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Titans.

Brown scored his fourth receiving touchdown of the season on a six-yard catch in the first quarter and added his seventh rushing touchdown on a five-yard run with 1:09 remaining in the fourth quarter. The 2023 third-round pick also came just three yards shy of his second career 100-yard rushing performance. Brown has excelled in the lead role with seven total touchdowns in his last seven games, and he'll look to keep rolling in Week 16 against the Browns.