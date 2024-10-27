Chase Brown News: Salvages day with TD

Brown rushed 12 times for 32 yards and a touchdown and brought in two of four targets for four yards in the Bengals' 37-17 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Brown outpaced Zack Moss by seven carries as the clear lead back, but neither player found much success on the ground. However, Brown did record his fourth rushing touchdown of the season on a four-yard run in the latter portion of the third quarter, and he also managed double-digit carries for the fifth straight game. Brown projects to remain atop Cincinnati's ground attack in a favorable Week 9 home matchup against the Raiders.