Chase Brown News: Scores ninth TD Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Brown rushed 14 times for 58 yards while catching six of eight targets for 65 receiving yards and a touchdown in Monday's 27-20 win over Dallas.

Brown scored his ninth touchdown of the season off a lengthy reception Monday, but the play needed a successful challenge to overrule the referees marking the back out at the three-yard line. The 24-year-old got a highlight moment by leaping into the Salvation Army holiday pot at AT&T Stadium, paying homage to Ezekiel Elliott's touchdown celebration back in 2016. Brown has scored all nine of his touchdowns over the Bengals' last 10 games, making him a strong fantasy asset heading in to a soft matchup against the Titans on Sunday.

