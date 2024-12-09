Chase Brown News: Scores ninth TD Monday

Brown rushed 14 times for 58 yards while catching six of eight targets for 65 receiving yards and a touchdown in Monday's 27-20 win over Dallas.

Brown scored his ninth touchdown of the season off a lengthy reception Monday, but the play needed a successful challenge to overrule the referees marking the back out at the three-yard line. The 24-year-old got a highlight moment by leaping into the Salvation Army holiday pot at AT&T Stadium, paying homage to Ezekiel Elliott's touchdown celebration back in 2016. Brown has scored all nine of his touchdowns over the Bengals' last 10 games, making him a strong fantasy asset heading in to a soft matchup against the Titans on Sunday.