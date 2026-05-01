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Chase Claypool News: Trying out with Green Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 1:52pm

The Packers brought Claypool in for a tryout Friday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Claypool has bounced around the NFL in his six-year tenure. The wide receiver bounced between the Steelers and Bears twice before being dealt to Miami from Chicago during the 2023 season. Eventually, he ended up on the Bills' practice squad before suffering a toe injury that kept him sidelined for the entirety of the 2025 season. If Claypool can rediscover the strong play he flashed during his first two NFL seasons, he could prove to be an adequate replacement for Dontayvion Wicks, who was traded to the Eagles in early April.

Chase Claypool
 Free Agent
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