Chase Claypool News: Working out for Saints on Tuesday
Claypool has a tryout with the Saints on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Claypool last saw NFL action in January 2024 as a member of the Dolphins during the team's 26-7 wild-card loss at Kansas City. Since then, he spent the 2024 offseason with the Bills before being released in August and later had a tryout with the Packers in May of this year. Joining Claypool on a tryout basis Tuesday was Josh Reynolds, as the Saints currently boast a banged-up receiving corps headlined by rookie first-round pick Jordyn Tyson, who is expected to miss two months due to a hamstring injury.
Chase Claypool
Free Agent
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