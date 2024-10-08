Chase Cota News: Gets look from Dallas

The Cowboys worked out Cota (collarbone) on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Cowboys are looking to add depth to their wide receiving group due to Brandin Cooks (knee) being on injured reserve. Cota signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants in January, but he broke his collarbone during minicamp in June and was waived with an injury settlement Sept. 13. Cota appears to have fully recovered from the injury and is attempting to land on the Cowboys' active roster or practice squad.