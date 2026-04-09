Chase Lucas News: Joins Bucs' defense

The Buccaneers have agreed to terms with Lucas on a one-year deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

After appearing in 15 regular-season games for the 49ers in 2025, Lucas hit the open market this offseason once he didn't receive a contract tender as a restricted free agent. Since entering the NFL as a 2022 seventh-rounder (by the Lions), Lucas has made most of his mark as a special teamer, a trend that figures to remain the case for the depth cornerback in Tampa Bay.