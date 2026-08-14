Chase Lundt News: On roster bubble
Lundt is on the edge of making the Bills' 53-man roster, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Lundt ended the 2025 season with just eight total snaps for the Bills. The 2025 sixth-rounder is battling with Jude Bowry, Travis Clayton, Nick Broeker and Austin Corbett for a chance at the 53-man roster. With the Bills keeping nine offensive linemen on the initial 2025 roster, two of the four players will likely not make the 2026 cut.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app