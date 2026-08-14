Chase Lundt News: On roster bubble

Lundt is on the edge of making the Bills' 53-man roster, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Lundt ended the 2025 season with just eight total snaps for the Bills. The 2025 sixth-rounder is battling with Jude Bowry, Travis Clayton, Nick Broeker and Austin Corbett for a chance at the 53-man roster. With the Bills keeping nine offensive linemen on the initial 2025 roster, two of the four players will likely not make the 2026 cut.