Chase McLaughlin News: Another 50+ yard make Sunday

McLaughlin drilled his only field-goal attempt from 52 yards and made all three extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 31-26 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

McLaughlin was his usual reliable self, maximizing each opportunity he was given in the high-scoring divisional clash. The Buccaneers managed to remain reasonably efficient on offense despite the absences of their top two receivers, so McLaughlin arguably saw less field-goal opportunity than he might have been projected for going in. The veteran kicker is now 6-for-7 from 50+ yards following his long-distance make Sunday, and he could see his team's offense stall more often in scoring position versus a tough Chiefs defense on the road next Monday night.