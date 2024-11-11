Chase McLaughlin News: Another unblemished day Sunday

McLaughlin connected on field-goal attempts of 30 and 26 yards and also made both extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

McLaughlin managed another productive afternoon despite the fact the Buccaneers' offense was once again operating very short-handed at receiver. The veteran kicker's opportunities continue to be mostly unencumbered by the personnel losses at receiver, as Sunday marked McLaughlin's fourth consecutive game with four kicking opportunities despite the absences of Chris Godwin (IR, ankle) and Mike Evans (hamstring) for the last three contests.