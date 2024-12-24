Chase McLaughlin News: Clean performance in loss

McLaughlin connected on his only field-goal attempt (45 yards) and all three extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 26-24 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night.

McLaughlin's one field-goal try came late in the third quarter and reduced the Buccaneers' deficit to nine points at the time. The perfect night pushed McLaughlin's field-goal success rate to 92.9 percent -- just a shade behind the career-best 93.5 percent figure he mustered in 2023 -- with his only two misses coming from 50-plus yards. Meanwhile he's already at career highs in PATs (47) and made extra points (45), leaving him in line to potentially hit or eclipse the 50-mark in each category with two games remaining.