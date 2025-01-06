Chase McLaughlin News: Closes out season impressively

McLaughlin converted field-goal attempts of 52 and 25 yards and knocked home all three extra-point attempts in the Buccaneers' 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday. He finished the 2024 regular season having gone 30-for-32 (93.8 percent) on field goals and 54-for-56 on PATs.

The veteran kicker managed to inch past his previous career-best field-goal accuracy rate of 93.5 percent, which he'd established just last season, with Sunday's perfect tally. McLaughlin did misfire on extra-point tries for the first time since the 2021 season, but he'll enter the postseason as one of the most trusted kickers in the field of 14 teams and remains under contract with the Buccaneers through the 2026 season.