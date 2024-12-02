Chase McLaughlin News: Compiles 14 points in OT win

McLaughlin connected on field-goal attempts of 27, 26, 51 and 30 yards, misfired on a 55-yard try and knocked home both PATs in the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win over the Panthers on Sunday.

As his final line corroborates, McLaughlin was a major factor in Tampa Bay's victory, although ironically, he came one play from being the culprit in a potential loss. McLaughlin knocked a 55-yard try wide left at the end of the Buccaneers' first drive in overtime, but he subsequently made good on his chance to atone following Chuba Hubbard's fumble by drilling a game-winning 30-yard attempt. McLaughlin has now missed a kick in consecutive games -- he failed to convert one of his four PATs in Week 12 -- for the first time in his near two-season stint in Tampa Bay, but he'll remain an elite option for a fantasy-friendly home matchup against the Raiders in Week 14.