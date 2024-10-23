Chase McLaughlin News: Misfires on 55-yard attempt

McLaughlin converted one of his two field-goal attempts and knocked down both of his point-after tries in Monday's 41-31 loss to the Ravens.

McLaughlin had gone 11-for-11 on field-goal tries through the Buccaneers' first six games, but he saw his streak of perfection come to an end midway through the third quarter of Monday's contest. He nearly came through with his sixth kick of the season of more than 50 yards, but his 55-yard attempt clanked off the right upright. While being attached to a high-powered Tampa Bay offense, McLaughlin has recorded at least nine points in four of the first seven games, but his scoring opportunities could become more limited over the next few games after the Buccaneers lost their top two receivers (Mike Evans and Chris Godwin) to injuries in Monday's loss.