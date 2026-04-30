Chase Roberts headshot

Chase Roberts News: Joins Las Vegas as UDFA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Roberts signed as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders on Thursday.

Roberts played four seasons for BYU and averaged 53 catches for 828 yards and five touchdowns over his final two campaigns. He has good height at 6-foot-4 but lacks vertical speed. Las Vegas has one of the league's least-established WR corps, so Roberts could compete for a roster spot as a depth wideout if he impresses in training camp.

Chase Roberts
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Roberts See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Roberts See More
NFL Draft: Post-Combine Rookie Top-70 Rankings
NFL
NFL Draft: Post-Combine Rookie Top-70 Rankings
Author Image
Mario Puig
59 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings: 2026 Rookie Rankings
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings: 2026 Rookie Rankings
Author Image
Mario Puig
80 days ago