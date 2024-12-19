Chase Young Injury: Dealing with illness
Young (illness) did not practice Thursday.
Young is coming off a two-sack performance against the Commanders this past Sunday. However, it appears the 2020 first-pick is under the weather, which prevented him from participating in the Saints' first official practice of the week Thursday. Young will have two more opportunities to return to practice ahead of Monday night's game against the Packers.
