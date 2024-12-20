Chase Young Injury: Misses Friday's practice

Young (illness) didn't practice Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old has now missed two consecutive practices due to an illness, putting his status for the Saints' Week 16 matchup against the Packers in doubt. Young almost certainly needs to upgrade to at least limited practice Saturday in order to play Monday night. If he's unable to do so, Payton Turner is likely to serve as New Orleans' top rotational edge rusher.