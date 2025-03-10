Chase Young News: Back to New Orleans

The Saints re-signed Young to a three-year, $51 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Incentives can push the deal to $57 million. The No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 Draft, Young appeared in all 17 games for the Saints last season, his first with the team. Young played 63 percent of the defensive snaps as a sub-package edge rusher and finished the season with 31 tackles (21 solo), including 5.5 sacks, tying him for second-most on the team. The Saints hope Young can continue to find his early-career form. He's still just 25 years old.