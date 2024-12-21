Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chase Young headshot

Chase Young News: Clear for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Young (illness) does not carry a designation ahead of Monday's game against the Packers.

Young missed practice Thursday and Friday with an illness before returning as full participant Saturday. The 2020 No. 2 overall pick has been productive in his first season with New Orleans, tallying 25 tackles, including 5.5 sacks, and two passes defended. He should reprise his role as the team's top rotational edge rusher behind Cameron Jordan and Carl Granderson on Monday.

Chase Young
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now