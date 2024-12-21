Chase Young News: Clear for Monday

Young (illness) does not carry a designation ahead of Monday's game against the Packers.

Young missed practice Thursday and Friday with an illness before returning as full participant Saturday. The 2020 No. 2 overall pick has been productive in his first season with New Orleans, tallying 25 tackles, including 5.5 sacks, and two passes defended. He should reprise his role as the team's top rotational edge rusher behind Cameron Jordan and Carl Granderson on Monday.