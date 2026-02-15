Chase Young News: Posts resurgent season in 2025

Young closed the 2025 season with 38 tackles (22 solo), including 10 sacks, and four passes defended across 12 games. He also recorded two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, including a fumble returned for a touchdown.

Young missed the first five games of the season with a calf injury, but he still reached double-digit sacks for the first time in his career. As the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft, the 26-year-old didn't live up to expectations over his first four seasons, but he's bounced back during his time with New Orleans. Young has tallied 15.5 sacks in 29 games across the last two years, and he has two seasons remaining on his three-year, $51 million deal with the Saints.