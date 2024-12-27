Fantasy Football
Chau Smith-Wade headshot

Chau Smith-Wade Injury: Out for Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Smith-Wade (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucs.

Smith-Wade has taken over as Carolina's slot corner in recent weeks and has started each of the last three games. With Jaycee Horn (wrist) listed as doubtful, the Panthers look like they'll be down two of their top three cornerbacks Sunday, leaving Michael Jackson, Dane Jackson and Caleb Farley atop the depth chart.

Chau Smith-Wade
Carolina Panthers
