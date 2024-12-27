Chau Smith-Wade Injury: Out for Week 17
Smith-Wade (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucs.
Smith-Wade has taken over as Carolina's slot corner in recent weeks and has started each of the last three games. With Jaycee Horn (wrist) listed as doubtful, the Panthers look like they'll be down two of their top three cornerbacks Sunday, leaving Michael Jackson, Dane Jackson and Caleb Farley atop the depth chart.
