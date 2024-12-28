Fantasy Football
Chau Smith-Wade Injury: Placed on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

The Panthers placed Smith-Wade (illness) on injured reserve Saturday, Darin Gantt of the team's official website reports.

With only two games left in the regular season, Carolina will err on the side of caution with Smith-Wade's illness and sit him out the remainder of the way. In his absence, the likes of Caleb Farley, Dane Jackson, Shemar Bartholomew and Akayleb Evans are candidates to fill in at the slot cornerback position.

