Chauncey Golston Injury: Exits due to dehydration

Golston is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 12 game against Washington due to dehydration, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Golston headed to the locker room in the first quarter and was subsequently deemed questionable to return. The fourth-year pro has been a staple on Dallas' D-line of late, logging at least 82 percent of the team's defensive snaps in four straight contests following the Cowboys' Week 7 bye. Carl Lawson and Marshawn Kneeland could get increased work if Golston is unable to return Sunday.