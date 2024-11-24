Fantasy Football
Chauncey Golston

Chauncey Golston Injury: Exits due to dehydration

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 11:17am

Golston is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 12 game against Washington due to dehydration, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Golston headed to the locker room in the first quarter and was subsequently deemed questionable to return. The fourth-year pro has been a staple on Dallas' D-line of late, logging at least 82 percent of the team's defensive snaps in four straight contests following the Cowboys' Week 7 bye. Carl Lawson and Marshawn Kneeland could get increased work if Golston is unable to return Sunday.

Chauncey Golston
Dallas Cowboys
