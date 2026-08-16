Chauncey Golston News: Plays in Saturday opener

Golston logged two solo tackles during Saturday's preseason opener against the Vikings.

Golston played 31 percent of the defensive snaps for the Giants in the contest. The backup weakside linebacker had a solid showing, recording a solo tackle on 11 percent of his defensive snaps. The 28-year-old seems to have fully recovered from the head injury he suffered Monday and should be all set to play in next Saturday's preseason showdown with the Dolphins.