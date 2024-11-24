Chauncey Golston News: Returns to Sunday's game
Golston has returned to Sunday's Week 12 contest against the Commanders after temporarily exiting in the first quarter due to dehydration, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Golston went to the locker room briefly but was able to re-enter the game in the second quarter. He made a big play soon after his return, ripping the ball out of Washington running back Brian Robinson's grasp for an interception that he advanced 18 yards.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now