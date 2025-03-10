Chauncey Golston News: Staying in NFC East

The Giants agreed to terms with Golston on a three-year, $19.5 million contract Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Golston had a career year in 2024 with the Cowboys, starting 13 of 17 games, while setting career highs across the board with 56 tackles (30 solo), including 5.5 sacks, five pass breakups, including one interception, and one fumble recovery on 72 percent of the defensive snaps. Golston gives the Giants another capable pass rusher, whether it's off the edge with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux or with his hand in the dirt alongside Dexter Lawrence.