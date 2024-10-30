Chazz Surratt Injury: Questionable for Thursday night
Surratt (heel) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Texans.
Surratt likely sustained a heel injury in the Jets' Week 8 loss to the Patriots, but he was able to practice in a limited fashion both Tuesday and Wednesday. If he's unable to suit up for Thursday night's contest, expect Sam Eguavoen to see additional reps with the Jets' first-team defense.
