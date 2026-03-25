Chazz Surratt headshot

Chazz Surratt News: Back with Seahawks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Seattle re-signed Surratt on Wednesday, Ari Horton of the team's official site reports.

Surratt suited up for 11 regular-season games with the Seahawks last year before landing on IR with an ankle injury, totaling 11 tackles (four solo) in that span while primarily contributing on special teams. He was cleared to return in time for the team's win over New England in Super Bowl LX, though Surratt didn't ultimately plan any snaps during that contest.

Chazz Surratt
Seattle Seahawks
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