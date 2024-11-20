Chidobe Awuzie Injury: Approaching return to practice

Coach Brian Callahan said Wednesday that he expects Awuzie (groin) to return to practice ahead of Week 13, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Awuzie is in line to miss his eighth straight game in Week 12 as he nurses a nagging groin issue, but it now looks like a return to action is within sight. If he does return to practice next week, it would give him a path to play at Washington in Week 13.