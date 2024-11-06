Chidobe Awuzie Injury: Close to returning to practice
There's optimism Awuzie (groin) could return to practice within 2-3 weeks, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.
Awuzie has been on IR for Tennessee's last five games due to a groin issue he picked up in Week 3 versus the Packers, but there's reason to believe it won't be long before he's back on the field. In the meantime, Darrell Baker figures to continue to see increased work.
