Chidobe Awuzie Injury: Close to returning to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

There's optimism Awuzie (groin) could return to practice within 2-3 weeks, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Awuzie has been on IR for Tennessee's last five games due to a groin issue he picked up in Week 3 versus the Packers, but there's reason to believe it won't be long before he's back on the field. In the meantime, Darrell Baker figures to continue to see increased work.

