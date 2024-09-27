Chidobe Awuzie Injury: Officially placed on IR

The Titans placed Awuzie (groin) on injured reserve Friday.

Coach Brian Callahan had already said this move was coming this week. Awuzie started all three games to begin the season, registering four tackles (three solo) before going down last week against the Packers. Look for Jarvis Brownlee to enter the rotation at cornerback alongside L'Jarius Sneed and Roger McCreary for Tennessee. Awuzie will be eligible to return in Week 9 against the Patriots since the Titans have a Week 5 bye.