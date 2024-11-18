Chidobe Awuzie Injury: Returning this week?

Awuzie (groin) is expected to return to practice either this week or next week, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Awuzie has missed each of the Titans' last seven games due to a groin injury sustained in the team's Week 3 loss to the Packers. However, Wyatt's report Monday suggests that he's set to return to practice in the coming weeks. Once Awuzie returns to the field, he's expected to start opposite L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) as part of the Titans' top outside cornerback duo.