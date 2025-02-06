Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chidobe Awuzie headshot

Chidobe Awuzie News: Injury-riddled 2024 campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Awuzie logged 26 tackles (17 solo), four pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble across eight regular-season games in 2024.

Awuzie signed a three-year, $36 million contract with the Titans in March of 2024 after spending the prior three seasons with the Bengals. He suffered a groin injury in Week 3 against the Vikings, which was severe enough for him to be placed on IR in late September and didn't return until early December. Rookie fifth-round pick Jarvis Brownlee saw extended playing time at outside corner due to injuries to Awuzie and L'Jarius Sneed (quaadriceps), and the trio will compete in training camp for a starting spot for the 2025 campaign.

Chidobe Awuzie
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now