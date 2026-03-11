Chidobe Awuzie headshot

Chidobe Awuzie News: Returns to Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Ravens have agreed to a one-year deal with Awuzie, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports

Awuzie is set to earn $5 million guaranteed for another one-year stint with the Ravens. The 30-year-old played 14 games in the 2025 regular season, starting in four. The team was clearly impressed with his production at outside cornerback, as his 2026 contract comes in $3.75 million higher than his 2025 deal.

