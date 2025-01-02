Fantasy Football
Chig Okonkwo Injury: Limited in Thursday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Okonkwo was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to an abdominal injury.

Tennessee didn't include Okonkwo on its initial Week 18 injury report, so his abdominal injury may have been something that cropped up late in Wednesday's practice or during Thursday's session. The Titans will wait and see what Okonkwo is able to do in their final practice of the week Friday before deciding whether he carries a designation into Sunday's season finale versus the Texans. Though his third NFL season has been a relatively quiet one, Okonkwo has picked up the pace over the last three games, producing a 22-182-0 line on 28 targets while also adding 17 yards on a rushing attempt.

