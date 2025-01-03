Chig Okonkwo Injury: Questionable after Friday 'DNP'

Okonkwo (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season finale against the Texans after not practicing Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Okonkwo was added to the Titans' Week 18 injury report after logging a limited practice Thursday, and in the wake of being deemed a non-participant Friday, he'll head into the weekend with a 'questionable' designation. If Okonkwo is limited at all or ruled out for the team's 1:00 ET kickoff, Nick Vannett, Josh Whyle and David Martin-Robinson would be in line to handle added tight end reps in Week 18.