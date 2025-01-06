Chig Okonkwo News: Limited snaps to close season

Okonkwo was not targeted in Sunday's 23-14 loss to the Texans.

Okonkwo popped up on the injury report Thursday with an abdominal injury and didn't practice at all Friday. While he ended up being active in Week 18, he played only three offensive snaps. Even with the sour finish to the campaign, Okonkwo emerged late in the season by accruing 28 receptions for 217 yards on 38 targets over the prior five games. With improved quarterback play in 2025, Okonkwo could be in line for better results.