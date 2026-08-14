Chig Okonkwo News: Not playing Friday
Okonkwo isn't slated to suit up for Friday's preseason contest against the Dolphins.
After spending the first four campaigns of his career with the Titans, Okonkwo signed a three-year, $27 million contract to join the Commanders this offseason. He's averaged a 48.5-504.3-2 line on 68 targets per 17 regular-season games to date, but more consistent QB play while working with Jayden Daniels in Washington makes Okonkwo a candidate to increase those numbers in 2026.
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