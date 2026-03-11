Chig Okonkwo headshot

Chig Okonkwo News: Set to join Commanders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Okonkwo has agreed to terms on a three-year contract with Washington, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Okonkwo is moving on from Tennessee after four seasons to become the new top pass-catching TE for quarterback Jayden Daniels, joining a positional room that also includes Ben Sinnott and John Bates (who combined for 22 catches in 2025). Now entering his age-27 season, Okonkwo has tallied over 400 receiving yards in four consecutive years and brings a respectable production floor to the Commanders. For fantasy purposes, Okonkwo will be a sleeper breakout candidate at the tight end position, in the event that Daniels is the quarterback able to unlock the untapped potential promised by his YAC abilities and speed (4.52 40).

