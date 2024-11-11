Chigoziem Okonkwo News: Held to one catch

Okonkwo recorded one catch on one target for 14 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Chargers.

Will Levis returned under center after a three-game absence, and he failed to get any of Tennessee's tight ends involved. Okonkwo accounted for the position group's only reception while being on the field for only 55 percent of offensive snaps. He's now been held to 15 or fewer receiving yards in three of his last five contests.