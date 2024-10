Okonkwo recorded three receptions on three targets for six yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Colts.

Okonkwo has seen a stable role in the Titans' offense, playing at least 29 steps in every game this season with no less than a 38 percent snap rate. He matched a season-high with three catches, though his longest gain of the day went for just five yards. Overall, Okonkwo has failed to top 16 yards in a contest this season.