Chigoziem Okonkwo News: Makes most of lone target

Okonkwo recorded one catch on one target for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-27 win over the Texans.

Okonkwo wasn't targeted for the first 50 minutes of game time, but he found open space after a short catch and out-ran the Texans' secondary for a 70-yard game-winning touchdown. That marked Okonwo's first touchdown since Week 1 and is only the second time he's reached 50 yards in a game on the campaign.