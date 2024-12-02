Fantasy Football
Chigoziem Okonkwo headshot

Chigoziem Okonkwo News: Season-high six targets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Okonkwo recorded three receptions on six targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 42-19 loss to the Commanders.

Okonkwo saw a season-high six targets and matched his highest catch total of the campaign. He was used primarily in the short areas of the field, with his longest gain going for 14 yards. Nevertheless, he surpassed 20 receiving yards in consecutive games for the first time on the campaign.

Chigoziem Okonkwo
Tennessee Titans
