Chigoziem Okonkwo News: Season-high six targets
Okonkwo recorded three receptions on six targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 42-19 loss to the Commanders.
Okonkwo saw a season-high six targets and matched his highest catch total of the campaign. He was used primarily in the short areas of the field, with his longest gain going for 14 yards. Nevertheless, he surpassed 20 receiving yards in consecutive games for the first time on the campaign.
