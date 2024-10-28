Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Chigoziem Okonkwo headshot

Chigoziem Okonkwo News: Sees five targets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Okonkwo recorded two receptions on five targets for 14 yards while losing a fumble in Sunday's 52-14 loss to the Lions.

Okonkwo logged season-high marks in both snap rate and targets. Unfortunately, that didn't translate to much production, as his only positive yardage came in the final minute of the blowout loss. To make matters worse, Okonkwo had several miscues, highlighted by a lost fumble, an offensive pass interference penalty and an interception on one of his targets.

Chigoziem Okonkwo
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News