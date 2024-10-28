Chigoziem Okonkwo News: Sees five targets

Okonkwo recorded two receptions on five targets for 14 yards while losing a fumble in Sunday's 52-14 loss to the Lions.

Okonkwo logged season-high marks in both snap rate and targets. Unfortunately, that didn't translate to much production, as his only positive yardage came in the final minute of the blowout loss. To make matters worse, Okonkwo had several miscues, highlighted by a lost fumble, an offensive pass interference penalty and an interception on one of his targets.