Chigoziem Okonkwo headshot

Chigoziem Okonkwo News: Tallies 19 yards in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Okonkwo recorded two receptions on four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Vikings.

Okonkwo commanded at least four targets for the fourth time in his last five games. He made a limited impact in Sunday's loss, particularly because both of his receptions came on Tennessee's opening drive. Okonkwo has now recorded fewer than 20 receiving yards in eight of 10 games on the campaign.

Chigoziem Okonkwo
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
